Uber Canada announces ‘Driving Change’ initiative to raise awareness for sexual assault

Uber is bringing its ‘Driving Change’ campaign to Canada in partnership with sexual assault and domestic violence prevention organizations to raise awareness for these issues.
The company says that driving awareness aims to help prevent sexual assault and domestic violence.
Through the partnerships, Uber will provide resources and education to enhance awareness and prevention of sexual assault and domestic violence.
This announcement is part of a multi-million dollar global Driving Change initiative. In Canada, Uber is partnering with several organizations including YWCA Canada, Woman Abuse Council of Toronto and the Toronto Rape Crisis Centre.
The company says its partnerships will help raise awareness and will also combat gender-based crimes in Canada.
Uber says it has previously implemented safety features, such as its in-app 911 emergency button. The button allows users who may be in danger to share their location on a map directly to the 911 operator.
