Twitter Canada announces political advertising efforts ahead of 2019 federal election

Twitter Canada is expanding its political advertising efforts in Canada in the lead up to this year’s federal election.
In a blog post, Michele Austin, head of government and public policy at Twitter Canada, said over the pre-election period — which begins June 30th until the day the election is officially called — Twitter Canada will be “prohibiting all regulated political ads in Canada.”
“During this period, our policy and enforcement teams will be building the necessary infrastructure and product support to ensure we are appropriately prepared for the critical election period,” Austin wrote.
After that period, Twitter Canada will allow “regulated political advertising including issue advocacy ads, which will be published in our Ads Transparency Centre in compliance with Canadian Law.”
The Ads Transparency Centre was launched last year in the United States coinciding with Twitter’s launch of its Political Campaigning Policy in the U.S.
The ATC “allows anyone across the globe to view promoted Tweets that have been served on Twitter, with even more details on political campaigning ads, including ad spend and targeting demographics, and billing information,” the blog post explained.
The new rules are part of the regulations coming out of Bill C-76, amendments to Canada’s Elections Act, which received royal assent in December.
Those regulations include limits on political advertising by parties, reporting requirements for third parties and not allowing foreign entities to donate during elections.
Facebook has already agreed to create a political ad registry, and also recently revealed rules for advertisers.
Google said it will not be participating.
Source: Twitter
