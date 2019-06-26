Oppo reveals its in-display camera technology at MWC Shanghai

Oppo is at it again.
The China-based company, which was one of the first to adopt the in-display fingerprint scanner and pop-up cameras, has unveiled its under screen camera technology at MWC Shanghai. Oppo originally teased the tech earlier this month, but now the company showed exactly how it works.
Oppo’s new under screen technology uses a transparent material “that works with a redesigned pixel structure so that light can through to the camera,” according to Engadget China.
Reportedly the shooter features a larger sensor than a regular selfie camera with a wider aperture lens. Additionally, the area of the screen with the camera still supports touch control.
OPPO's brand new solution for full-screen display – Under-screen Camera (USC) has just been unveiled here at #MWC19 Shanghai! #MoreThanTheSeen pic.twitter.com/k5qEQ3QNta
— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) June 26, 2019
Oppo says the display quality hasn’t dipped in quality as a result of its new in-display shooter. However, photos Engadget China took show that the camera area is sometimes still visible.
Oppo reportedly developed algorithms so that it can fix the issues that come alongside putting a display under the screen. These concerns include glare, haze and colour cast, according to The Verge.
The vice president of Oppo recently stated that users should lower their expectations regarding the technology.
“Please lower your expectations of the image quality because any new tech needs time to mature.”
Oppo will launch the handset with this technology, “in the near future.”
Source: Engadget Chinese, The Verge
