Samsung plans to release a 6.7-inch foldable clamshell phone: report

Samsung plans to release a clamshell foldable display smartphone sometime next year, according to South Korea’s Electronic Times.
The new device will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch display that folds horizontally.
ET writes that Samsung will start manufacturing the new smartphone in November, with a tentative release date planned for either later this year or the start of next.
Additionally, Samsung plans to release the phone as part of a new product lineup separate from the Galaxy Fold, which has yet to make its way to market due to pre-launch durability issues.
Instead of offering a device that can double as a tablet, Samsung’s new foldable will prioritize portability.
Samsung will release a clamshell foldable phone with 6.7-inch OLED display next year, Korea's Electronic Times reportshttps://t.co/exPJlzST29 pic.twitter.com/hq5EoQv3mV
— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) June 25, 2019
At least that’s the idea. As you can see from the GIF concept artist Ben Geskin shared, a foldable clamshell smartphone isn’t much more portable than current slate devices; if anything, the clamshell design leads to a chubbier handset. Granted, what we’re looking at in that GIF is a pre-production prototype, though the Fold is also a hefty device when folded.
Speaking of the Fold, a Samsung Display executive recently said the device is “ready to hit the market.”
What do you think of a clamshell foldable? Any interest?
Source: Electronic Times (Korean) Via: Ben Geskin
