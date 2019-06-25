Leafly launches ‘Pickup’ feature in Canada

Leafly, a platform that helps people find and discover cannabis, has launched Leafly Pickup in Canada.
The platform now allows customers to browse cannabis retailers’ products, reserve desired products, and pickup and purchase the products in-store.
The pickup feature is currently available with Spiritleaf in Alberta and Saskatchewan, and will expand further in the future. Canada is the second country to offer this service apart from the United States.
“Leafly Pickup is the latest example of how we leverage technology to solve business issues in the cannabis value chain – specifically, by increasing consumer access and the appeal of the legal market,” said Jo Vos, managing director at Leafly Canada, in a press release.
The company says its Canadian destination serves more than 7.7 million active users annually.
Source: Leafly
