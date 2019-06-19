Galaxy Fold ‘ready to hit the market,’ according to Samsung Display exec

After just barely avoiding a nearly disastrous launch, Samsung’s Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone is “ready to hit the market,” according to an executive from the company’s Samsung Display subsidiary.
South Korea’s The Investor reports that in a speech delivered to The Korean Information Display Society on June 18th in Seoul, Samsung Display vice president Kim Seong-cheol said, “most of the displays problems have been ironed out, and the Galaxy Fold is ready to hit the market.”
Kim’s comments mark the closest Samsung has come to offering up a revised launch date for the Fold since the company delayed the device back in April after multiple early review units broke in the hands of tech journalists and YouTubers.
In some cases, the Fold’s broke after dust and other debris made its way underneath the foldable display; in other cases, the phone broke after reviewers, without knowing the potential consequences, removed the protective film over the display.
Other than to promise an announcement is forthcoming, Samsung executives — including the company’s mobile chief, DJ Koh — have said little about when consumers can expect to see the Fold to make its way to retailers.
With Samsung reportedly planning to launch the Note 10 on August 7th, the company’s summer release schedule is shaping up to be extremely busy.
Source: The Investor
Comments