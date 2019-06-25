‘Bye Bye Camera’ app uses AI to remove humans from your pictures

A new app called ‘Bye Bye Camera’ uses artificial intelligence to remove humans in any photo and fill in the spaces.
The iOS-only app uses several AI tools such as YOLO (You Only Look Once), which is a software that is able to detect the outline of a person in an image. It also uses a separate tool to fill in the background left behind the person’s image.
The app is described as “the camera for the post-human era.”
Bye Bye Camera is part of an art project led by ‘Do Something Good’ and artist ‘damjanski.” This collective has previously worked on a couple of digital projects, including a CAPTCHA that excludes humans.
The Verge outlined that the app does have its flaws as it leaves smears of pixels behind in some images. It is also unable to remove dogs from images.
The app could be useful to remove people from scenic pictures and crowded images. It is currently available in the iOS App Store for $3.99 CAD.
Image credit: Bye Bye Camera
Source: Bye Bye Camera Via: The Verge
