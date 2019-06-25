Microsoft’s next Surface Pro could get a Snapdragon processor variant

Microsoft’s next iteration of the Surface Pro, which is tipped to release in 2020, could get an ARM processor variant. This would be the first ARM-powered Surface since 2013’s Surface 2.
According to Windows Central and Petri, ‘Excalibur,’ the internal codename for a version of the Surface Pro, is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s new 8cx processor ARM processor. To be clear, Microsoft will also sell an Intel processor version of the new Surface Pro, according to the report.
Given the first ARM-powered Windows devices to hit the market last year were Ultrabooks, it’s not surprising Microsoft is also planning to release a Surface Pro featuring the same processor chip technology.
Microsoft is rumoured to be working on several new Surface devices set to be released at some point in 2020, including a new Surface Laptop, Surface Book, and an already mentioned Surface Pro.
Windows Central is reporting this year’s changes to the Surface line mostly consist of hardware improvements. That said, it looks like Microsoft is finally ditching the Surface Connect port in favour of USB-C, which is a great move on the tech giant’s part.
Rumours are also circulating regarding Microsoft working on a dual-screen 2-in-1 Surface device that is capable of running Android apps codenamed ‘Centaurus.’
Source: Windows Central, Petri
