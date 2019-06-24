Google reportedly won’t rename Google Home speakers to Nest Home

Back at Google I/O 2019, the search giant launched a new Nest Hub Max — which has yet to come to Canada — and rebranded its Home Hub to Nest Hub before officially bringing it to Canada.
With the rebrand, there was some confusion around, and speculation about, the future name of the Google Home speaker and its smaller friend, the Home Mini. Would Google rebrand those devices as well?
The Google Store even began referencing the Home as the Nest Home in some instances.
However, Google has reportedly confirmed the Google Home would remain the Google Home, according to Android Police.
Of course, that doesn’t mean a follow-up Google Home will maintain the Google branding. Arguably, a new Home speaker would adopt the Nest branding to better fit with the Nest Hub and Hub Max.
Regardless, there’s no evidence Google is working on a new Home speaker, so we likely won’t see a Nest Home for some time yet.
Source: Android Police
