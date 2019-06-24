Chrome OS 75 will treat cloud storage and network attached storage (NAS) apps as more or less like mounted drives or locations, says About Chromebooks.
First discovered by a Reddit user and later reaffirmed by Chrome Story and Android Police, the revised Files app in Chrome OS 75 beta now integrates Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Box and Synology DS File(NAS) after the user installs the official apps from those services.
About Chromebooks also says Dropbox’s Android app does not support the new feature because it doesn’t fully implement the DocumentsProvider API. The good news is that DropBox Support confirmed the software team is looking into it.
To let the new software feature show up, users need to go to chrome://flags and enable ARC DocumentsProvider integration and perform a system restart.
Android Police believes that Chrome OS 75 should hit the stable channel any time now.
Source: About Chromebooks
