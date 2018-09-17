OnePlus is building a smart TV

OnePlus is working on a smart TV platform, the company announced in a blog post over the weekend.
Company co-founder and CEO Pete Lau shared some details on the move in an interview with Business Insider. In short, Lau says OnePlus believes there’s a lot potential to the company to innovate in the space.
“At present, we feel the current market for TVs is still feeling quite traditional in their functionality and experience. And they haven’t really well-integrated the internet into the experience, and making the experience match with what would be expected in today’s connected society,” said Lau in his interview with Business Insider.
Lau went on to say that OnePlus’ current plan is to release an initial product sometime next year. Thereafter, the company plans to support the TV with five years of software updates to deliver on its vision.
“This will have to be a process that proceeds step by step. It wont be something that’s perfect and absolutely complete and revolutionary from the start. So we can’t get everyone’s hopes up too soon,” Lau said.
The executive didn’t speak to specific specs, but did mention that the TV will ship with a camera. To compete with current in-market TVs, it’s likely any TV OnePlus produces will need to feature 4K and HDR 10 at the very least.
Lau spoke more to the big picture vision, which involves creating a TV with stronger smartphone integration and support for at least one voice-activated assistant. The company envisions a TV that will display the user’s calendar appointments and allow them seamless to view photos that are on their smartphone without a third-party app.
We’ll likely learn more about the platform in the weeks and months to come.
Source: OnePlus Via: Business Insider
