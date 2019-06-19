Business
PREVIOUS|

L-spark opens applications for sixth B2B SaaS-focused accelerator program

Jun 19, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

0 comments

BlackBerry and L-Spark accelerator program

Canadian accelerator L-Spark has opened up applications for its sixth business-to-business Software as a Service (SaaS) cohort at the L-Spark Accelerator.

L-Spark intends for this accelerator to help Canadian companies grow into globally competitive firms over time.

According to L-Spark, selected companies will “be put through an intensive six-month program, given tactical and strategic support, relevant workshops and advisement from L-SPARK’s experienced team. Overall, the L-SPARK accelerator helps companies increase revenue, build their team, perfect product-market fit, establish sales channels, navigate government funding and build stronger investment pitches.”

Companies have until Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. to apply. Finalists will be invited to participate in a bootcamp-style activity to prepare them for selection day, where they’ll need to make their pitches.

L-Spark says it typically chooses six to eight companies from across Canada. During this selection process, L-Spark says it will host office hours in Toronto, Montreal, Waterloo and Ottawa throughout the summer months to speak about its acceleration efforts.

This program is not a cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all program. We are working closely with companies to create a custom and agile action plan, with a strong focus on thinking big and exceeding expectations, so that the founders can attract investment to scale,” said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director of L-Spark, in a press statement.

Applications can be made on L-Spark’s website.

Related Articles

News

Mar 27, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

Telus, BlackBerry, L-Spark and Solace launch Secure IoT Accelerator program

News

Sep 20, 2018

4:44 PM EDT

BlackBerry, L-Spark partner to bring QNX to more Canadian businesses

News

Jun 16, 2019

7:06 AM EDT

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Business

Dec 18, 2018

10:49 AM EDT

BlackBerry announces seven Canadian finalists for its L-Spark program

Comments