L-spark opens applications for sixth B2B SaaS-focused accelerator program

Canadian accelerator L-Spark has opened up applications for its sixth business-to-business Software as a Service (SaaS) cohort at the L-Spark Accelerator.
L-Spark intends for this accelerator to help Canadian companies grow into globally competitive firms over time.
According to L-Spark, selected companies will “be put through an intensive six-month program, given tactical and strategic support, relevant workshops and advisement from L-SPARK’s experienced team. Overall, the L-SPARK accelerator helps companies increase revenue, build their team, perfect product-market fit, establish sales channels, navigate government funding and build stronger investment pitches.”
Companies have until Wednesday, August 21st, 2019. to apply. Finalists will be invited to participate in a bootcamp-style activity to prepare them for selection day, where they’ll need to make their pitches.
L-Spark says it typically chooses six to eight companies from across Canada. During this selection process, L-Spark says it will host office hours in Toronto, Montreal, Waterloo and Ottawa throughout the summer months to speak about its acceleration efforts.
This program is not a cookie cutter, one-size-fits-all program. We are working closely with companies to create a custom and agile action plan, with a strong focus on thinking big and exceeding expectations, so that the founders can attract investment to scale,” said Leo Lax, Executive Managing Director of L-Spark, in a press statement.
Applications can be made on L-Spark’s website.
