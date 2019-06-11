Nintendo reveals more Pokémon Sword and Shield information at E3 2019

While many weren’t expecting Nintendo to touch on anything Pokémon related at E3 considering last week’s Pocket Monsters-focused Direct event, the Japanese gaming giant has revealed a bit more about the upcoming Switch game.
Trainers will be able to take their Pokémon around with them with the Pokéball Plus accessory. They won’t be able to use the accessory as the trainer, but when you bond with your Pokémon in the ball something good will happen.
The Direct also revealed that one of the game’s gym leaders, Nessa, will use Water-type Pokemon and her name is Nessa. Nessa will use a Dynamax Dreadnaw, a water/rock type revealed during the recent Nintendo Direct.
Nintendo said that it will show more gameplay during its Nintendo Treehouse Live following the Direct, so stay tuned for more information about the upcoming Pokémon titles.
