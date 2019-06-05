Nintendo has finally shared more about its upcoming games, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, including its release date of November 15th.
During the Nintendo Direct, the Pokémon Company showed two new trailers and provided tons of information about the upcoming game.
First off the trailer showed new never-before-seen Pokémon, including Gossifleur, who evolves into Eldegoss, Wooloo, Drednaw and Corviknight. Trainers will use Corviknight as a flying taxi, throughout the Galar region.
The trailer also revealed, that there will be Pokémon in the specific ‘ Wild Area’ overworld, similar to Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. Also for the first time ever, the trainer will have control of the camera in this area. In past Pokémon games, there was always a fixed camera.
Pokémon from the Galar region can also Dynamax that will increase their size and power. Dynamax-ing only lasts for three turns and can only be done once per battle.
Additionally, there are also ‘Max Raid Battles’ allowing trainers to team up with others to capture these massive Pokémon. This can be done, locally or via Wi-Fi connection.
Pokémon Sword and Shield bring back gyms where trainers will challenge gym leaders in order to get obtain the Gym Badge. Gym leaders will Dynamax their Pokemon leading to epic battles.
The Nintendo Direct also revealed the two legendaries for the name game, they are wolf-like Pokémon called Zacien and Zamazenta.
Among the additional information provided by the Direct includes, the name of Leon the Champion and his little brother Hop who will be the player’s rival or friend. There is also Magnolia the professor and her assistant Sonia.
The games also feature in-game weather. Different Pokémon in the ‘Wild Area’ will appear based on the in-game weather.
Additional information
In tall grass or caves, battles with wild Pokémon will occur when you run into Pokémon that you can see wandering around.
You can also trigger battles by running into the ❗️ icon that will pop up in patches of tall grass. #PokemonSwordShield pic.twitter.com/UlYNOs3soh
- There will also be complete player customization in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
- Catching Pokémon in the overworld occurs in the ‘Wild Area’ other places will have hidden Pokémon in the tall grass or caves. An exclamation point will appear over the Pokémon. Some pocket monsters will choose to either run away from or chase the trainer.
- Corviknight is a steel/flying type, Eldegoss and Gossifleur are both grass types, Wooloo is a normal type and Dreadnaw is a water/rock type
- There will be a Rotom phone that can serve as a Pokédex
- You’ll be able to modify your bike so that it can travel over water
- Dynamax Pokémon will also ‘max’ the Pokémon’s move set and turns moves like Quick Attack to ‘Max Strike’ that now lowers the opponent’s speed.
Sword and Shield mark the eighth generation of the Pokémon franchise and is the first mainstream Pokémon game for the Switch.
