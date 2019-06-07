The relationship between a Dad and his mobile phone is kind of like the relationship he has with his thermostat: he thinks he knows best, please don’t touch. But when it comes to tech, this extends to the gadgets and devices of his family as well, as dads often take on the role of resident tech expert at home.
In fact, according to a recent survey commissioned by The Mobile Shop, while over one-third of Canadian dads feel like it falls to them to be the household tech expert, nearly the same amount don’t feel informed on the latest in mobile tech, and wouldn’t feel comfortable picking a new phone plan. Whether you’re thinking of mobile for Dad this Father’s Day or not, the best gift might be a few tips to make sure he’s feeling at the top of his game when it comes to his phone and household gadgets.
Debunk the Cloud: If your dad loves capturing family moments and uses apps to keep up on the latest news and sports highlights, he may benefit from Cloud storage, but we doubt he trusts it. If he’s complaining about always running out of storage, explain how Cloud storage works, and walk him through how easily he can store and retrieve non-sensitive information remotely. It may help to remind him that it keeps his favourite photos safe should something happen to his phone.
Stay on top of Updates: Even though 6 in every 10 Canadian dads consider themselves informed on the latest mobile phones and gadgets, many dads may be lagging behind when it comes to upgrades with only 16% of dads update their smartphone regularly. Next time you hear him grumbling about his phone running slowly, make sure he knows how a simple software update could fix this… or maybe just tap that icon for him.
Know when it’s time to move on: We all know the Dad who thinks his 2012 Blackberry is “perfectly fine” because like everything else, “they don’t make ‘em like they used to”. If this is your dad, it might be time for an upgrade. Father’s Day is the perfect occasion to help lead this decision, but it’s important to know what’s important to him when considering a new phone or plan upgrade. Does he use his phone like a computer? Consider the iPhone XS MAX. If he isn’t the most caring with his mobile, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is a great option, or a great case could be perfect. Really just wants a phone with buttons? Tell him it’s time to let go.
____
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and at times we include these links in our posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links. This post is sponsored by The Mobile Shop – visit a Mobilist at a Loblaw Companies Limited store location for unbiased advice and expertise on mobile purchases for anyone on your holiday shopping list.
Comments