How to watch Apple’s WWDC 2019 keynote

Apple’s 2019 World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) kicks off on Monday, June 3rd, and while there will be lots going on all week, the biggest announcements will come during the opening keynote.
As such, if you’re interested in tuning to see what’s new, you’ll want to watch that keynote, which starts at 1pm ET or 10am PT.
If you want to follow along on PC, Mac or an iOS or Android device, you’ll want to head over to the Apple Events page to stream the keynote live.
It’s worth noting that Apple recommends you use Safari on macOS and iOS, or Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 to watch the keynote. However, in my experience, it typically works fine in any browser.
Apple also offers a way to watch through Apple TV. If you’ve got a second-gen or later Apple TV, you can tune in through the Apple Events app.
If watching the keynote live doesn't work for you, you can also follow along with MobileSyrup's coverage of the event.
