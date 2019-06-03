News
Apple deletes all iTunes-related content from Facebook and Instagram

It's the beginning of the end for the company's historic brand

Jun 3, 2019

9:02 AM EDT

If there was any doubt Apple had planned to sunset iTunes at WWDC this week, there’s now little doubt

On Saturday, Reddit user “MalteseAppleFan” spotted that Apple had deleted all posts from its iTunes-dedicated Instagram and Facebook social media pages. The company appears to have deleted the content over a period of 24 hours, as it will still possible to view old posts as recently as May 31st.

On Instagram, for instance, not only is there not a single post on the page, Apple now directs users to follow @AppleTV for any and all entertainment-related updates.

Of the three major social media platform, Apple has only yet to delete anything from Twitter.

What’s more, Iconfactory’s Craig Hockenberry spotted that, as of this weekend, all itunes.apple.com links now redirect to music.apple.com.

Per a recent report from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to separate iTunes into standalone Music, TV and Podcasts apps. Apple’s actions over the weekend are likely a prelude to a major announcement the company has planned for the start of WWDC today.

Apple first introduced iTunes back in 2001.

Source: Reddit

