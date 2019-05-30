This dock turns your phone into a full-blown desktop

Redmond, Washington-based tech accessory maker Plugable has launched the Phone Cube, a mini docking station that turns Samsung DeX-capable mobile phones into fully functioning desktops.
To start, users will have to connect their Samsung phones via USB-C to the dock, as well as desktop accessories like a keyboard and mouse and widescreen monitor. The mini dock can then provide the phone with rapid charge functionality while also supporting wired Gigabit Ethernet.
The Cube’s setup can be customized for different output configurations, such as the phone screen receiving text messages and the desktop monitor supporting document viewing. Further, because the phone connects via USB-C, this means that you’ll be able to make phone calls still while it’s attached. Plugable also supports apps such as Microsoft Office Mobile, Skype, Adobe Sketch and G Suite & Google Drive.
In terms of supported phones, you’ll need a Galaxy S10/S10+/S10e, Note9, S9/S9+, Note8, or S8/S8+. The versatile dock brings the productivity of a large, extended monitor to your phone.
“We aim to make your desktop setup simple, mobile, affordable and productive so you can effectively work from the office, home or on the road, and the Phone Dock does this by transforming your phone into a PC in your pocket,” said Bernie Thompson, founder of Plugable, in a press statement. “The dock is ideal for Samsung phone owners now, and will work with even more Android devices when Android Q rolls out this year.”
The Plugable Phone Cube is available on Amazon.ca for $109.95.
