CBC has announced its 2019-20 original programming slate. This includes shows like The Great Canadian Baking Show, Enslaved, Battle of the Blades and Family Feud Canada.
Comedy
- TallBoy (Fall 2019)
Drama
- Fortunate Son (Winter 2020)
- The Sounds (2020)
- The Trickster (2020)
Documentary
- Enslaved (Winter 2020)
Factual Entertainment
- Back In Time For Winter (Winter 2020)
- Battle of the Blades (Fall 2019)
- Family Feud Canada (late Fall 2019)
- Fridge Wars (Winter 2020)
- High Arctic Haulers (Winter 2020)
- You Can’t Ask That (all episodes available June 14 on CBC Gem)
RETURNING SERIES
- Coronation Street continues with new episodes this fall
- Diggstown: season 2 (winter 2020)
- Ha!ifax Comedy Fest: season 24 (fall 2019)
- Just For Laughs: Galas (2019-2020)
- This Hour Has 22 Minutes: season 27 (fall 2019)
- When Calls The Heart: season (July 7)
- Winnipeg Comedy Festival: season 18 (winter 2020)
- Workin’ Moms: season 4 (winter 2020)
CBC’s award-winning news, investigative and documentary programming also returns:
- CBC Docs POV: season 5 (summer 2019)
- The Fifth Estate: season 45
- Marketplace: season 47
- The National
- The Nature of Things: season 59 (fall 2019)
- Taken: season 3 (June 14)
- The Weekly With Wendy Mesley: season 3
CBC KIDS
- Endlings: (winter 2019-20),
- Kingdom Force
- Molly of Denali (fall 2019)
CBC GEM
CBC Short Docs
- Short Round Up (Nobu Adilman, July 5) `
- A Sweet & Sour Christmas (Aram Collier, December 6)
- King Lajoie (Joannie Lafrenière, December 6)
CBC Gem Originals
- How to Buy a Baby: season 2 (August 23)
- Jensplaining (August 23)
International Series
- Wild Bill
- Das Boot
- Documentary Now!
- The Little Drummer Girl
- Motherfatherson
- Luther: season 5
- Portlandia: season 6-8
CBC PODCASTS
New original podcasts
- Chosen Family: season 2 (June 19)
- Uncover: The Cat Lady Case: season 4 (July)
- Uncover: Sharmini: season 5 (September 10)
- Hunting Warhead (fall)
- The Story Store (fall)
- Asking For It (winter)
- Someone Knows Something: Izzett: season 6 (winter)
Returning original podcasts:
- Tai Asks Why: season 2 (August 28)
- The Secret Life of Canada: season 3 (October)
- PlayMe: season 3 (November)
CBC SPORTS
- Road To The Olympic Games: season 5 (fall 2019)
- IAAF Diamond League (September 7),
- World Aquatics Championships (July 12-28)
- World Track & Field Championships (September 28 – October 6).
- Calgary Stampede (July 5-14),
- Spruce Meadows (June 8 – September 8),
- Little League Baseball Canadian Championship (August 1-10),
- Continued live coverage of the Canadian Premier League inaugural season, ongoing until October 19.
