CBC announces its 2019-2020 original programming slate

May 30, 2019

7:11 AM EDT

CBC has announced its 2019-20 original programming slate. This includes shows like The Great Canadian Baking Show, Enslaved, Battle of the Blades and Family Feud Canada. 

Comedy

  • TallBoy (Fall 2019)

Drama

  • Fortunate Son (Winter 2020)
  • The Sounds (2020)
  • The Trickster (2020)

Documentary

  • Enslaved (Winter 2020)

Factual Entertainment

  • Back In Time For Winter (Winter 2020)
  • Battle of the Blades (Fall 2019)
  • Family Feud Canada (late Fall 2019)
  • Fridge Wars (Winter 2020)
  • High Arctic Haulers (Winter 2020)
  • You Can’t Ask That  (all episodes available June 14 on CBC Gem)

RETURNING SERIES

  • Coronation Street continues with new episodes this fall
  • Diggstown: season 2 (winter 2020)
  • Ha!ifax Comedy Fest: season 24 (fall 2019)
  • Just For Laughs: Galas (2019-2020)
  • This Hour Has 22 Minutes: season 27 (fall 2019)
  • When Calls The Heart: season (July 7)
  • Winnipeg Comedy Festival: season 18 (winter 2020)
  • Workin’ Moms: season 4 (winter 2020)

CBC’s award-winning news, investigative and documentary programming also returns:

  • CBC Docs POV: season 5 (summer 2019)
  • The Fifth Estate: season 45
  • Marketplace: season 47
  • The National
  • The Nature of Things: season 59 (fall 2019)
  • Taken: season 3  (June 14)
  • The Weekly With Wendy Mesley: season 3

CBC KIDS

  • Endlings: (winter 2019-20),
  • Kingdom Force
  • Molly of Denali (fall 2019)

CBC GEM

CBC Short Docs

  • Short Round Up (Nobu Adilman, July 5) `
  • A Sweet & Sour Christmas (Aram Collier, December 6)
  • King Lajoie (Joannie Lafrenière, December 6)

CBC Gem Originals

  • How to Buy a Baby: season 2 (August 23)
  • Jensplaining (August 23)

International Series

  • Wild Bill
  • Das Boot
  • Documentary Now!
  • The Little Drummer Girl
  • Motherfatherson
  • Luther: season 5
  • Portlandia: season 6-8

CBC PODCASTS

New original podcasts 

  • Chosen Family: season 2 (June 19)
  • Uncover: The Cat Lady Case: season 4  (July)
  • Uncover: Sharmini: season 5 (September 10)
  • Hunting Warhead (fall)
  • The Story Store (fall)
  • Asking For It  (winter)
  • Someone Knows Something: Izzett: season 6 (winter)

Returning original podcasts:

  • Tai Asks Why: season 2 (August 28)
  • The Secret Life of Canada: season 3 (October)
  • PlayMe: season 3 (November)

CBC SPORTS

  • Road To The Olympic Games: season 5 (fall 2019)
  • IAAF Diamond League (September 7),
  • World Aquatics Championships (July 12-28)
  • World Track & Field Championships (September 28 – October 6).
  • Calgary Stampede (July 5-14),
  • Spruce Meadows (June 8 – September 8),
  • Little League Baseball Canadian Championship (August 1-10),
  • Continued live coverage of the Canadian Premier League inaugural season, ongoing until October 19.

