Gogo announces in-flight 5G network coming to North America in 2021

Gogo, an in-flight internet provider, has announced that it is planning to bring a 5G network to airplanes in Canada and the U.S. in 2021.
The company will focus on providing the data service to business aviation aircraft, commercial regional jets and small mainline jets.
“We expect to launch Gogo 5G at the same time as the terrestrial telecommunications companies are deploying the same generation of technology on the ground – a first in the in-flight connectivity industry,” said Oakleigh Thorne, CEO of Gogo, in a press release.
Gogo will build the 5G network on its current infrastructure of more than 250 towers in order to power the service.
The 5G connection will be made possible through an “unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4GHz range, along with a proprietary modem and advanced beamforming technology,” according to the company.
Gogo says the 5G infrastructure will support all spectrum types, such as licensed, shared and unlicensed.
The planes that have the 5G capabilities will still have access to 3G and 4G networks as a backup if necessary.
The company says that the 5G service will provide decreased costs of operations and lower latency.
Source: Gogo
