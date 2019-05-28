Apple Maps car already spotted collecting data in Toronto

Apple Canada announced yesterday that it will be making improvements to its iOS Maps app by “driving across Canada throughout the summer.”
The locations are in various spots in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, and Saskatchewan.
Apple noted that the vehicles will “be capturing road details, signage and landmarks — all to make the most accurate and useful Maps experience possible.”
The dates listed for all locations range from May 2019 to November 2019. However, a keen eye on Reddit noticed the Apple Maps car is already capturing data in the core and surrounding areas of Toronto.
Apple stated it plans “to publish this data in a future product update” and early rumours point to the company preparing to compete with Google Maps’ Street View feature.
Source: Reddit
Comments