News
PREVIOUS|

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s dad says she will go to jail and get a PhD

This is the first time her father has said this

May 27, 2019

6:50 PM EDT

0 comments

Ren Zhengfei, the father of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, says he thinks his daughter is going to jail but is optimistic she’ll make the best out of the situation.

Ren, who is the founder of Huawei, expressed this sentiment during an interview with Chinese state media CCTV last week. The video and full transcript were published this week.

During the segment, Ren admitted for the first time that he believes Meng will end up in prison.

“I don’t worry, because my daughter is also very optimistic. She is self-studying […] she is going to become a ‘doctor in prison’ and come out of prison to complete a doctoral degree,” Ren said with a smile. “Every time I call, her mother or her husband answers the phone and says that she is very busy [studying].”

Meng has been accused of wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy in breach of U.S.-imposed against Iran. Since December, Meng has been under house arrest in Vancouver as she awaits extradition to the U.S. During the interview, Ren expressed satisfaction over Meng’s current bail conditions.

Her next court appearance has been pushed back to September 23rd, 2019.

Via: The Toronto Star

Related Articles

Business

May 8, 2019

3:48 PM EDT

B.C. Court sets dates for disclosure application, provides details on bail changes for Huawei CFO

Business

May 27, 2019

8:34 AM EDT

Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei says he isn’t fazed by U.S. 90-day grace period

Business

May 14, 2019

12:56 PM EDT

Huawei Canada agrees to sign no-spy ‘agreements’ with Canadian government

Business

May 15, 2019

9:57 AM EDT

President Trump might sign executive order banning Huawei this week: Reuters

Comments