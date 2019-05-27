Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s dad says she will go to jail and get a PhD

Ren Zhengfei, the father of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, says he thinks his daughter is going to jail but is optimistic she’ll make the best out of the situation.
Ren, who is the founder of Huawei, expressed this sentiment during an interview with Chinese state media CCTV last week. The video and full transcript were published this week.
During the segment, Ren admitted for the first time that he believes Meng will end up in prison.
“I don’t worry, because my daughter is also very optimistic. She is self-studying […] she is going to become a ‘doctor in prison’ and come out of prison to complete a doctoral degree,” Ren said with a smile. “Every time I call, her mother or her husband answers the phone and says that she is very busy [studying].”
Meng has been accused of wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy in breach of U.S.-imposed against Iran. Since December, Meng has been under house arrest in Vancouver as she awaits extradition to the U.S. During the interview, Ren expressed satisfaction over Meng’s current bail conditions.
Her next court appearance has been pushed back to September 23rd, 2019.
Via: The Toronto Star
