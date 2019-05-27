News
Canadians not sold on self-driving vehicles yet says CAA study

The association has launched a new website to teach Canadians about self-driving cars

May 27, 2019

7:01 PM EDT

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has released a new study detailing that a slim majority of Canadians don’t trust autonomous vehicles.

Sixty-one percent of Canadians are concerned about autonomous vehicles’ accountability in the event of an accident, and a slightly smaller 59 percent are worried about the vehicles being hacked.

53 percent of Canadian are even worried about connected cars sharing their data with third parties.

An earlier study by CAA mentions that 83 percent of Canadians only have a vague knowledge of autonomous technology.

To remedy this the association has launched a new website where Canadians can go to learn about the new vehicle technology.

These stats are based on a poll of 2,006 Canadians, according to CAA. 

Source: CAA

