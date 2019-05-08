The B.C. Supreme Court has set a date for disclosure application and provided more details on changes related to Huawei’s global CFO’s bail, but did not disclose details regarding her extradition.
CTV News’ B.C. bureau chief Melanie Nagy tweeted the court set the dates from September 23rd-25th, and then from September 30th to October 4th. She further tweeted that Meng must return on September 23rd at 10am P.T.
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are seeking additional disclosure concerning the details of the United States government’s case against her and are also asking for a change in her bail requirements.
David Molko, senior reporter for CTV Vancouver, tweeted that one of the “sureties” must be that she sells her home.
Currently, Meng resides in her home, valued at $5 million CAD, but she wants to move to her other residence valued at $13.3 million as soon as renovations are completed.
CBC Vancouver reporter Jason Proctor tweeted Meng’s lawyers say her “current home is a corner lot and open to the street” and that a large number of people “go there and sometimes approach the house.” The new home would allow the security team to do their job more efficiently.
Meng left her B.C. home to attend a procedural hearing at the B.C. Supreme Court on May 8th.
While the court revealed some information, it did not give details on Meng’s extradition hearing. The Washington Post reporter Emily Rauhala tweeted that the court did not reveal those details.
Speaking to reporters, Meng’s lawyer reiterated past statements that her detention in Canada resulted in “abuse” of the process.
On March 1st, Meng’s legal team filed a lawsuit against the federal government, the RCMP and the Canadian Border Services Agency.
The filing states there were “serious violations” of Meng’s constitutional rights as she was apparently detained, searched, then interrogated before she was under arrest.
Canadian authorities arrested Meng in December. The U.S. charged her, Huawei and its Skycom subsidiary with 13 counts of bank and wire fraud. She was granted bail, which was valued at $10 million.
The U.S. said Meng was able to manipulate banks in order to do business with Skycom, which the country alleges is an unofficial subsidiary of the telecommunications giant. Those charges have not been proven in court. Huawei maintains that Skycom is an independent company.
Canada decided on March 1st to proceed with Meng’s extradition case.
Reporters on-site in Vancouver tweeted discussions in the court. It’s worth noting though that the process of extradition in Canada isn’t simple.
Molko tweeted a helpful chart and said Canada is “going to be sitting in the grey area between steps 4 and 5 for months if not longer.”
