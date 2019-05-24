SyrupCast Podcast Ep 198: The best way to get rid of a phone’s notch

This week on the SyrupCast, MobileSyrup staff reporters Bradley Bennett, Jon Lamont and Dean Daley sit down to share their thoughts about the current smartphone market.
Over the last few years, the smartphone industry has evolved significantly. The difference between mid-tier smartphones and flagship devices has diminished considerably.
The SyrupCast team argues that regardless of the make and model of flagship phone these days, you’re still going to walk away with a great phone. They also contend that as flagships become increasingly expensive, mid-tier phones might just start taking over the smartphone market.
Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts and their latest recommendations of what phone you should buy.
Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode!
Subscribe on iTunes
Direct download link
Total runtime: 32:45
Shoutouts: 30:00
Brad gives his shoutout to Anne, his apartment’s ghost. Jon gives his shoutout to AMD and their rumoured CPUs. And Dean shouts out the upcoming Nioh 2.
Comments