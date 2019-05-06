Canadian Tesla shuttle service Wroute suspends service

The Canadian shuttle service that ran trips between Hamilton, Kitchener, Burlington and Waterloo using Tesla vehicles has called it quits.
The company says that “market conditions proved insufficient to support its operation, ” but it is “confident that with the right partnerships, regulatory environment and continuing evolution of sustainable transport” its goals can be met.
So much gratitude! We've loved working with our amazing team of staff. Special thanks to all of our excited and valued passengers. There are so many innovators carrying our vision of sustainable transportation forward, we can't wait to see what comes next! pic.twitter.com/xyFnBtwRkm
— Wroute Inc (@WrouteInc) May 3, 2019
The company has been running since September 2018 and it suspended its service on May 2nd, 2019.
Source: Wroute
Comments