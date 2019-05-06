News
Canadian Tesla shuttle service Wroute suspends service

'Market conditions proved insufficient to support its operation.'

May 6, 2019

9:03 PM EDT

The Canadian shuttle service that ran trips between Hamilton, Kitchener, Burlington and Waterloo using Tesla vehicles has called it quits.

The company says that “market conditions proved insufficient to support its operation, ” but it is “confident that with the right partnerships, regulatory environment and continuing evolution of sustainable transport” its goals can be met.

The company has been running since September 2018 and it suspended its service on May 2nd, 2019.

Source: Wroute

