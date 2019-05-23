Sportsnet adds weekly passes to the SN NOW+ streaming service

If you only wanted to stream sports for a short time, then Rogers-owned SN Now+ streaming service has a new weekly plan that’s perfect for you.
Viewers can pay $9.99 CAD to get access to the service for seven days.
SN Now+ is the company’s higher tier streaming service since it lifts regional blackouts on every NHL game that Sportsnet has access to. Along with that, the service also streams 300 Bundesliga league matches and 55 FA Cup matches for soccer fans.
A monthly plan for SN Now+ costs Canadians $27.99, while the yearly plan retails for $249.96. The cheaper SN Now costs $19.99 a month.
You can find out more about the new plan here, and more about SN Now and Now+ here.
Source: Sportsnet
