News
PREVIOUS

Sportsnet adds weekly passes to the SN NOW+ streaming service

The service costs $9.99 and lasts for seven days

May 23, 2019

10:59 AM EDT

0 comments

If you only wanted to stream sports for a short time, then Rogers-owned SN Now+ streaming service has a new weekly plan that’s perfect for you.

Viewers can pay $9.99 CAD to get access to the service for seven days.

SN Now+ is the company’s higher tier streaming service since it lifts regional blackouts on every NHL game that Sportsnet has access to. Along with that, the service also streams 300 Bundesliga league matches and 55 FA Cup matches for soccer fans.

A monthly plan for SN Now+ costs Canadians $27.99, while the yearly plan retails for $249.96. The cheaper SN Now costs $19.99 a month.

You can find out more about the new plan here, and more about SN Now and Now+ here.

Source: Sportsnet

Related Articles

Business

May 21, 2019

11:30 AM EDT

Rogers invests in ‘NB-IoT’ network technology to empower future of IoT

News

Mar 8, 2019

1:35 PM EDT

Sportsnet Now+ gets annual subscription tier, and it’s $50 off until March 31st

Features

Oct 4, 2018

7:07 PM EDT

Sportsnet and Twitter offer a fresh take on hockey broadcasting with ‘#IceSurfing’

News

May 13, 2019

6:57 PM EDT

Raptors vs. 76ers Game 7 most watched NBA game ever in Canada

Comments