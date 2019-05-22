Pokémon Rumble Rush is now available on Android in Canada

If you’re looking to be disappointed today, a new Pokémon mobile game called Pokémon Rumble Rush is available on Android devices in Canada.
The title isn’t a traditional Pokémon game but rather features the classic Pocket Monsters fighting as the player and the Pokémon explore a variety of new uncharted islands.
The controls included in the game are incredibly simple. You tap or hold on the screen to attack and charge your attack respectively. Sometimes when you attack another monster, you’ll even catch it.
So far this seems like a really weird Pokémon game to me, although I haven’t spent much time with it. There are also upgrades you can get for your Pokémon that make them stronger as you progress through the title.
So far Pokémon Rumble Rush is only on Android. It’s unclear if the game is also set to make its way to iOS in the future.
