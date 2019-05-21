News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 concept features centred hole punch camera

May 21, 2019

11:31 AM EDT

0 comments

Note 9 camera update

Similar to past years, 2019’s Android smartphone to beat is likely going to be the Galaxy Note 10, Samsung’s upcoming stylus-equipped flagship.

Leaks indicate that the phone will feature expected top-of-the-line, flagship technical specifications, including a Snapdragon 855 processor, a large AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a lot of RAM and more.

Concept designer Ben Geskin has created a rendering of the phone based on leaks and speculation.

Previous rumours indicate that the Note 10 will be completely symmetrical and feature a hole-punch display, which is why Geskin put the cameras in the centre position at the top of the phone. It’s currently unclear whether the Note 10 sports a single, dual shooter or triple rear shooter.

The Galaxy Note 9’s camera setup is horizontal. However, leaker Ice Universe suggested that the Note 10’s camera will be a dramatic design shift.

I wouldn’t consider switching to a vertical orientation a massive change, but it could be what Ice Universe previously referenced. 

Other rumours suggest there will be four Galaxy Note 10 variants, including two with a 6.3-inch display and the other two devices with a 6.75-inch panel. Two of these handsets will also sport 5G, while the two that’ll likely come to Canada will only feature 4G connectivity.

Reports suggest that Samsung will unveil the Note 10 on August 8th.

