Samsung could centre Galaxy Note 10 Pro’s hole punch camera

New leaked information regarding Samsung’s rumoured Galaxy Note 10 has surfaced.
Previously, well-known Samsung leaker Ice Universe revealed information about the Galaxy Note 10 Pro, indicating that the phone features a 4,500mAh battery and 25W charging. The leaker then corrected that statement, saying that the phone won’t actually feature 25W charging.
The 25w high probability is the wrong message, I take it back, but I can't say more, I can only say that your expectations are worthwhile.
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 28, 2019
Next, YouTuber Arun Maini ‘Mrwhosetheboss’ contacted Ice Universe and asked for more information. According to Maini, the Pro will include fast charging that is more powerful than 25W, though Samsung hasn’t finalized the details yet.
Ice Universe also told the U.K.-based YouTuber that the Note 10 will only feature one display hole that is smaller than the S10’s. ‘Mrwhosetheboss’ then remembered that Ice Universe recently tweeted that ‘Da Vinci,’ the internal code name for the Note 10, is symmetrical. This means Samsung may plan to centre the Note 10’s hole punch camera. So think S10 or S10+’s hole punch camera just in the centre position.
The last piece of information that Ice Universe told Maini was that the phone will feature a substantial design change to its rear.
This means that the phone could sport a different camera setup than the S10 series. The S10’s camera alignment is horizontal and similar to the Note 9’s. It’s possible that design could change with the Note 10, according to these leaks.
Samsung is predicted to launch the Note 10 Pro 4G, alongside three other variants, in August.
Comments