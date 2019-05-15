Spotify offering three months of Premium for 99-cents

Streaming audio giant Spotify is offering new subscribers three months of Spotify Premium for 99-cents CAD in a new sale.
Alternatively, if you’ve subscribed to premium before you can get three months of premium service for $9.99 CAD with Spotify’s Re-Engagement offer.
Both of the deals end on June 30th, 2019 and are not available to residents of Quebec. You can’t sign up for either offer with a pre-paid credit card or a Spotify gift card either. If you stopped your subscription to Spotify Premium after April 15th, 2019 you’re also not eligible for the re-engagement offer.
If you’ve ever subscribed to Spotify Premium in the past, or taken either a 30-day or 60-day free trial of the service you’re also ineligible for the 99-cent offer.
The company often holds this sale. Engadget reports that it happened twice last year so it might pop up again later if you miss it this time around.
