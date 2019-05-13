News
Apple Card packaging leaks

The two new colours will replace the current Blue and Coral colours

May 13, 2019

9:17 AM EDT

Apple Card

New images of Apple’s upcoming credit card have surfaced online courtesy of leaker Ben Geskin.

According to Geskin, Apple has started to provide its employees with the new credit card.

Geskin edited the name on the card to add his own so as to protect the identity of the employee who sent him the photos of the card. Like the packaging of Apple’s AirPods, the Apple Card instructs users to wake their iPhone and “hold here.”

Apple announced Apple Card in March during the company’s Apple TV+ keynote. At the moment Apple Card isn’t coming to Canada, though Goldman Sachs has expressed interest in bringing the credit card to other markets.

Source: Ben Geskin (Twitter) Via: MacRumors

