Allstate Insurance launches app to help you become a better driver

Allstate Insurance has released a personalized app that aims to help drivers acknowledge and improve their driving habits.
The release comes at the start of National Road Safety Week in Canada.
The app allows drivers to learn about their driving habits each time they complete a trip.
Once users download the app, it monitors the user’s driving and gives them information regarding their driving habits. The app then suggests improvements based on safe speeds, safe hours and safe stops.
Drivers can use the app to save up to 30 percent on their insurance by demonstrating safe driving behaviours.
“Our hope is that participants will feel empowered and encouraged to change their behaviours and become even better drivers as they gain awareness of their habits and adopt safer practices behind the wheel,” said Glen King, director of product development and connected consumer at Allstate Insurance, in a press release.
The app is available to Allstate auto insurance customers in Ontario, Alberta, and Nova Scotia.
Current customers can download the TESTDrivewise app and receive a five percent discount.
The TESTDrivewise app is also available to drivers in all of the participating provinces, regardless of whether they are Allstate customers.
The app is available in the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store.
Source: Allstate Insurance
Comments