Goldman Sachs CEO considering bringing Apple Card to international markets

For now, the tech giant's credit card is launching exclusively in the U.S.

Mar 26, 2019

10:50 AM EDT

Apple announced on March 25th that its launching ‘Apple Card,’ a digital credit card exclusively for the U.S.

To create the credit card, Apple partnered with Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank, and Mastercard.

However, Goldman Sachs is looking at releasing ‘Apple Card’ outside of the U.S., according to a CNBC interview.

“With that product (Apple Card) we are going to start in the U.S.,” said Richard Gnodde, Goldman Sachs International’s CEO. “But over time, absolutely, we will be thinking of international opportunities for it.”

This doesn’t guarantee that Apple’s credit card will see the light of day in Canada, but it at least remains a possibility.

Apple Card is coming to the U.S. in Summer 2019.

Source: CNBC via 9to5Mac

