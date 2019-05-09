Android Q beta hints at ‘Adaptive Sleep’ feature

There is a hidden setting in Android Q called ‘Adaptive Sleep’ that prevents your phone screen from dimming while you’re using it.
The setting is only appearing for some users when they search for it according to Android Central. On our Pixel 3 XL that is running the beta, we were unable to find this setting.
A screenshot that Android Central got its hands on shows off the feature and its description says that “Your screen would not dim and go to sleep if the device detects your present attention.”
It’s unclear if this is going to work like Samsung’s ‘Smart Stay’ feature that uses the front-facing camera to detect if the user is looking at the phone, or if Google is implementing the functionality in some other way.
Since it’s disabled, it’s still unclear if this feature is going actually to make it into the full version of Android Q.
Source: Android Central
