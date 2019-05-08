News
PREVIOUS|

Donkey Kong Jr., Vs. Excitebike free with Nintendo Switch Online in May

The sequel to the original Donkey Kong will be free starting May 15th

May 8, 2019

11:17 AM EDT

0 comments

Donkey Kong Jr. gameplay

Every month, Nintendo offers classic NES games that Switch Online subscribers can download at no additional cost.

On May 15th, Nintendo will add Clu Clu Land, Donkey Kong Jr. and Vs. Excitebike to the service.

Released in North America in October 1985, Clu Clu Land puts players in the fins of Bubbles, a bubble fish that must swim through various mazes to reclaim her stolen gold bars. The game supports two-player co-op, which might prove useful in the game’s 20-plus stages that get increasingly more difficult over time.

In Donkey Kong Jr., the 1982 sequel to the original Donkey Kong, the son of the iconic monkey must rescue his father after he’s been imprisoned by Mario. Players will have to jump and climb their way through various platforms while gathering necessary items and avoiding incoming hazards.

Finally, there’s Vs. Excitebike, an enhanced version of the original Excitebike motocross racing game that came to the west in October 1985. As the name suggests, the Vs. edition adds a competitive two-player splitscreen mode, on top of new tracks, music and the ability to save high scores.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership costs $4.99 CAD per month or $24.99 per year.

Related Articles

News

May 8, 2019

12:54 PM EDT

Apex Legends is coming to smartphones and tablets

News

May 6, 2019

4:57 PM EDT

Hacker able to get original Xbox emulator running on Nintendo’s Switch

News

Feb 6, 2019

1:09 PM EDT

Nintendo Switch Online to add NES Mario and Kirby games in February

News

Apr 3, 2019

1:36 PM EDT

Super Mario Bros. Lost Levels and Punch-Out coming to Nintendo Switch Online in April

Comments