B.C. Supreme Court calls Huawei CFO to return in May for extradition details

The B.C. Supreme Court told Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou to return on May 8th at 10 am to learn more about the details of her extradition case.
CBC‘s Briar Stewart tweeted that the crown suggested: “they can layout how the extradition hearing process can proceed.”
The crown has asked for Meng’s next court date to be May 8 2019. At that point, he suggests they can layout how the extradition hearing process can proceed.
Canadian authorities arrested Meng in December. The U.S. charged her, Huawei and its Skycom subsidiary with 13 counts of bank and wire fraud.
The U.S. said Meng was able to manipulate banks in order to do business with Skycom, which the country alleges is an unofficial subsidiary of the telecommunications giant. Those charges have not been proven in court. Huawei maintains that Skycom is an independent company.
Canada decided on March 1st to proceed with Meng’s extradition case.
The executive’s defence team said in briefing notes that they were “disappointed” that Canada was proceeding with the extradition case. The team added that Meng “maintains that she is innocent of any wrongdoing and that the U.S. prosecution and extradition constitutes an abuse of the process of law.”
This was the media statement from Meng’s defence team laying out some main arguments but since then they also filed a civil suit against the Canadian government, border service and RCMP and this could affect extradition case. https://t.co/jeBhcG7y4W @Nuttallreports @PerrinGrauer pic.twitter.com/wcsH8L5Z9B
On March 1st, Meng’s legal team filed a lawsuit against the federal government, the RCMP, and the Canadian Border Services Agency.
The filing states there were “serious violations” of Meng’s constitutional rights as she was apparently detained, searched, then interrogated before she was under arrest.
Stewart tweeted that Meng’s legal team has sought out access to information request “to find out the CBSA and RCMP’s involvement in the case.”
Meng’s lawyers have made an access to information request to find out the CBSA and RCMP ‘s involvement in the case. One of her lawyers say the time limit to get those records has now expired, and they have filed a formal complaint.
Canada is still reviewing whether to ban Huawei from providing 5G networking equipment to Canadian carriers.
