MobileSyrup Mother’s Day Gift Guide [2019 Edition]

Mother’s Day is coming up faster than you think, so MobileSyrup put together this list of tech and other product that we think any Mom would be happy to unwrap on the 12th. Moms deserve the world, so make sure to treat them on their special day this year.
We’ve got the best hair dryer money can buy, an easy way to order flowers, and of course, a couple of phones because we couldn’t help ourselves.
Check out the full list below and don’t forget to call or hangout with your mom on Sunday.
Flowers
It’s Mother’s Day and no matter what you get your mom you should probably buy her some flowers as well. There are a few websites like Bloomex.ca and Canadaflowers.ca, but since we’re MobileSyrup we found a solid iOS and Android app called FloristOne that ships flowers to Canada.
Since it’s this easy get your mom some flowers, you really have no excuse.
Priceless
Fitbit versa lite
For a mom who loves to stay fit, look no further than Fitbit’s new Versa Lite smartwatch. Not only is the Versa Lite functional, it’s stylish too. Fitbit has more or less released a band for occasion.
And, with a $199.95 price tag, the Versa Lite is Fitbit’s most affordable smartwatch to date, making it the perfect gift for Mother’s Day.
$199.95
Polk Command Bar with Alexa built-in
We’re making the call here and deciding that your mom needs an upgrade over whatever speakers are built into her TV. This excellent sounding speaker and subwoofer from Polk not only looks great, it also features Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant built-in.
On top of this, if you attach an Amazon Fire TV to the Command Bar, you can control the TV with the sound bar for a simple, seamless experience.
The sound bar even comes with sub for a little extra base.
$499
Spotify or Apple Music subscription
If your mom likes sick tunes but hasn’t delved into the world of streaming music services, a Spotify or Apple Music subscription could be the perfect mother’s day gift. Regarding what platform to choose, we’d say you’re likely good either way. That said, if your mom is locked into Apple’s ecosystem, Apple Music is likely the best bet.
A yearly Spotify premium subscription is priced at $99 CAD and is available at a variety of retailers. Apple gift cards are sold in a variety of amounts and can be used for anything in the iOS App Store, including Apple Music.
Prices vary
Google Home Mini or Amazon Echo dot
The Google Home Mini and the Echo Dot are two inexpensive voice-controlled speakers that your mother will really enjoy, though it depends on your mother’s preferences of either Google Assistant or Alexa.
Some tasks your mom could use the Google Home Mini for include setting reminders, asking about the weather, checking her calendar and even locating her phone when she can’t find it. If your mom aims to listen to music through a smart speaker, we recommend the Echo Dot because of its superior sound quality
And while the speakers aren’t very loud, while your mom is sippin’ on wine, she can enjoy her favourite tunes and even call her closest friends with one of the smart speakers.
Dyson Supersonic
The Dyson Supersonic hairdryer isn’t cheap, but it’s worth every single penny, and your mom is priceless.
If you’re willing to splurge on something that you know your mom will use for years to come, then look into getting this beautifully crafted and engineered hair dryer.
The hair dryer comes in four colours, iron/fuchsia, black/nickel, nickel/purple and white/silver.
The hair dryer costs $499.99 plus tax, but right now Dyson is including a styling set that’s worth $89.99. The offer is valid for a limited amount of time. The styling set includes the Dyson detangling comb and paddle brush.
$499.99
Tech from Sephora
If you weren’t aware of it yet, there are tons of tech tools available at Sephora.
You may not know exactly what your mom wants, so you can easily get a gift card.
Some items on Sephora’s list of tech products include the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning device, a wrinkle tool It costs $405. That said, it’s one of those tools that lasts a lifetime.
The Dermaflash Luxe Facial Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal tool is a great exfoliation tool that removes dead skin cells, and any peach fuzz. It costs $236.25.
You can also think about getting the Clarisonic Mia Smart 3-in-1 Connected Sonic Beauty Device. This $229 face device not only connects to your smartphone, but it's great for firming, massaging, helping with acne and anti-ageing.
Prices vary
An iPad
when it comes to tech, it's hard to hate on the iPad. It can be used to play games, send emails and browse social media.
I'd recommend Apple's iPad lineup, the iPad Air, iPad and iPad mini. All are excellent options, but with different benefits.
The Air has the biggest screen at 10.5-inches, wide colour gamut and True Tone, making the display excellent to look at. It also features Apple's A12 Bionic chip, making it quite powerful. Ultimately, this is the way to go for the best iPad experience, starting at $649.
Alternatively, the iPad mini is a better option for the mom-on-the-go. It's smaller and more portable, but still packs the powerful A12, wide colour gamut and True Tone. Plus, it's a little cheaper at $529.
Finally, the regular iPad makes a great middle ground, with a bigger 9.7-inch screen, but still managing a lighter, smaller frame for increased portability. The main drawback as the older A10 processor, but at $429, it isn't a bad deal at all.
Prices vary
iPhone XR
If you’re looking to get a flagship phone for your mom, the iPhone XR is a solid, more affordable choice. In a lot of ways, the XR boasts a similar experience to the iPhone XS by offering equivalent features, including Apple’s high-performance A12 Bionic chip, Face ID and IP67 water and dust resistance.
The main difference between the XR and XS comes in the latter phone’s lower-resolution LCD display. That said, the screen still looks solid, so your mom likely won’t have a problem with that, anyway.
On the flip side, unlike its more expensive sibling phones, the iPhone XR also comes in bright colours like red, blue, yellow and coral, which some mom’s out there might appreciate.
$1029
Google's Pixel 3 and 3XL
Google's top of the line Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are great android phones with a fantastic level of visual polish and a great design.
These phones have aggressively good cameras and decently fast specs with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and 4GB of RAM. while not as fast as some other flagships it's still a very solid phone.
When it comes to its design it's top tier. It features IP68 water resistant and a matte back that feels incredibly nice in your hand. Not to mention that it comes in a lovely "Not-Pink" colour that's perfect for spring.
Right now both of these phones are even on sale for $749 and $879 respectively so you can even pick one up for a substantial discount.
Prices Vary
