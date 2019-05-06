MobileSyrup Mother’s Day Gift Guide [2019 Edition]

Mother’s Day is coming up faster than you think, so MobileSyrup put together this list of tech and other product that we think any Mom would be happy to unwrap on the 12th. Moms deserve the world, so make sure to treat them on their special day this year.

We’ve got the best hair dryer money can buy, an easy way to order flowers, and of course, a couple of phones because we couldn’t help ourselves.

Check out the full list below and don’t forget to call or hangout with your mom on Sunday.