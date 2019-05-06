News
The OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature UFS 3.0 storage

May 6, 2019

8:41 AM EDT

When it launches next week, the OnePlus 7 will be the first phone to include UFS 3.0 storage.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the tidbit of info in a tweet (seen below) on Sunday.

Short for Universal Fast Storage, UFS 3.0 is the latest and greatest iteration of the UFS standard. In practical terms, what UFS 3.0 storage for the OnePlus 7 Pro means is that the phone will be faster in a variety of circumstances, from loading apps to saving photos.

Before Samsung delayed it due to display issues, the Galaxy Fold was slated to launch with the feature first.

Source: OnePlus (Twitter)

