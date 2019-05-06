The OnePlus 7 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature UFS 3.0 storage

When it launches next week, the OnePlus 7 will be the first phone to include UFS 3.0 storage.
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the tidbit of info in a tweet (seen below) on Sunday.
"OnePlus 7 Pro having UFS 3.0 storage means it’ll just be overall faster than comparable smartphones."
Yes, the OnePlus 7 Series will include UFS 3.0 to give you next level #fastandsmooth experience. 😎 #OnePlus7Series
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) May 5, 2019
Short for Universal Fast Storage, UFS 3.0 is the latest and greatest iteration of the UFS standard. In practical terms, what UFS 3.0 storage for the OnePlus 7 Pro means is that the phone will be faster in a variety of circumstances, from loading apps to saving photos.
Before Samsung delayed it due to display issues, the Galaxy Fold was slated to launch with the feature first.
Source: OnePlus (Twitter)
Comments