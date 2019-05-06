News
PREVIOUS|

Apple could finally reveal Mac Pro redesign at WWDC

May 6, 2019

3:20 PM EDT

0 comments

Mac Pro

Along with a barrage of other WWDC related rumours, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman thinks Apple could have plans to finally show off its long-in-development Mac Pro at the tech giant’s developer conference this June.

While Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is usually software-focused, a new Mac Pro reveal makes sense in the context of the developer show given its focus on creators.

Gurman also says that Apple’s often-rumoured external monitor could be revealed at WWDC this year. The monitor is expected to measure in at 31.6-inches with a 6K screen and support for HDR. Further, the monitor is rumoured to feature mini-LED technology that will improve its contrast ratio and bring it more in line with OLED regarding display quality.

Finally, Apple also might show off a 16-inch version of the MacBook Pro, along with a refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro that supports 32GB of RAM, according to Bloomberg.

For more WWDC related rumours, including a possible iOS dark mode, iOS apps on Mac and revamped iPad multitasking, check out our round-up of Bloomberg’s report.

WWDC is set to start on June 3rd. MobileSyrup will be on the ground at the developer conference bringing you all the news directly from the show floor.

Source: Bloomberg Via: The Verge 

Related Articles

News

Apr 19, 2019

1:13 PM EDT

macOS 10.15 to add Siri Shortcuts and Screen Time features: report

News

Oct 31, 2018

11:32 AM EDT

Apple pulls watchOS 5.1 after update bricks some devices

News

Mar 4, 2019

3:20 PM EDT

macOS Keychain flaw could expose user passwords

News

May 6, 2019

3:45 PM EDT

Apple’s first iOS game in nearly 11 years is Warren Buffett’s Paper Wizard

Comments