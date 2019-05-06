Alleged OnePlus 7 renders and specs surface before official launch

OnePlus 7 specs have leaked revealing similarities between the upcoming smartphone and last year’s OnePlus 6T.
The OP7 will reportedly sport a waterdrop notch, according to WinFuture, with a 16-megapixel camera and an earpiece grill above the camera.
The phone features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
The back of the device sports a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture. The OP7 will also feature a 5-megapixel depth sensor, according to rumours.
Additionally, the rumour suggests the phone also uses a 3,700mAh battery, USB-C port, two loudspeaker grills, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
WinFuture also provided renders of the front and back of the OnePlus 7.
OnePlus will reveal the OP7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14th.
Source: WinFuture
