Alleged OnePlus 7 renders and specs surface before official launch

May 6, 2019

2:47 PM EDT

OnePlus 7 specs have leaked revealing similarities between the upcoming smartphone and last year’s OnePlus 6T.

The OP7 will reportedly sport a waterdrop notch, according to WinFuture, with a 16-megapixel camera and an earpiece grill above the camera.

The phone features a 6.41-inch AMOLED display with a 2,340 x 1,080 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The back of the device sports a dual camera setup with a 48-megapixel shooter with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an f/1.7 aperture. The OP7 will also feature a 5-megapixel depth sensor, according to rumours.

Additionally, the rumour suggests the phone also uses a 3,700mAh battery, USB-C port, two loudspeaker grills, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

WinFuture also provided renders of the front and back of the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus will reveal the OP7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14th. 

Source: WinFuture

