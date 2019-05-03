Rogers offering $115 10GB promotion for Ultra tab plans

Rogers is offering 10GB of data on a $115 per month Ultra tab plan — an excellent deal for anyone looking to get an expensive new phone.
To put it in perspective, Rogers’ Ultra tab plans typically start at $125 per month for 1GB of data. Right now, Rogers is offering a bonus 5GB, so you’d get 6GB for $125, but that pales in comparison to 10GB for $115.
Along with 10GB of data, the plan gives you unlimited Canada-wide calling and messaging. Further, the 10GB is shareable if you have a family plan.
Breaking down the deal
To break down the value here, let’s do a quick bit of math (I know, not the most exciting, but bear with me).
With Rogers’ Ultra tab plans, about $35 of your monthly fee goes towards the cost of the phone. For example, if you did a Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) plan with Rogers, you’d pay $90 per month for 1GB + 5GB bonus. If you did the same plan on Ultra tab, you’d pay $125 per month ($125 – $90 is $35).
Let’s say you wanted an iPhone XS 64GB, which costs $1,379 outright. On Ultra tab, you’d pay $459 up front for the phone, and minimum $125 per month (excluding the $115 for 10GB deal for the moment). $35 per month, multiplied by the number of months in the contract (24) is $840 you’d pay for the phone in total. Add in the initial $459 you spend when you sign up for the contract, and you get the iPhone XS for $1,299. In other words, you’d typically save $80 on the phone over buying it outright.
Sign up for Upfront Edge if you get an iPhone XS, and get free AirPods too
Factor in the cheaper $115 plan with 10GB of data, and you save even more. To make the deal even sweeter, if you sign up for Upfront Edge with the iPhone XS — which lets you get a phone for cheaper up front if you give it back at the end of your contract — you can get the $115 10GB plan with free AirPods too ($220 value). It’s worth noting that you can only take advantage of the AirPods deal if you activate in-store.
The value you get out of Ultra tab and the $115 for 10GB deal varies depending on the device you get, so always do the math to see if it makes sense for you.
Further, according to RedFlagDeals, the $115 plan is stackable with corporate discounts as well.
To take advantage of the deal, head over to Rogers’ website or find a store near you.
Source: RedFlagDeals
