A variety of Fossil smartwatches are on sale for $105 off

Fossil is now offering its Sport (41mm and 43mm), Gen 4 Venture HR and Gen 4 Explorist HR smartwatches for $105 off.
While there’s quite a selection, including different bands and other variations, most of the watches will cost $260 CAD — but not all.
Fossil smartwatches use Google’s Wear OS — which comes with Google Pay — and also have GPS, heart rate tracking and water resistance.
This sale ends on May 5th.
For those who want one of the more expensive wearables, you can take 25 percent off your entire purchase with the code YAY25.
These smartwatches are compatible with Android OS 4.4 and newer, as well as iOS 9.3 and later.
The sale is available on the company’s website, here.
Source: RedFlagDeals
