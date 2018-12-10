Google Fit app adds widgets, guided breathing exercises for Wear OS

Following a massive redesign of the Fit app, Google is adding new Wear OS features and widgets.
First up, Google Fit on Wear OS will now offer guided breathing exercises to help users unwind and relax.
Breathing exercises are popular on other wearables, so its no surprise to see them here.
Additionally, Google Fit will make it easier to check on your progress with a glance. Users can now add Fit widgets to the home screen for quick access to their Heart Points, Move Minutes and other daily stats.
Also, when you open the app, Fit now features your last workout on the home screen. This makes it simple to see how you’re doing when you open the app.
Finally, Fit will allow you to adjust the intensity of a workout when you manually add it. This also enables users to get more accurate Heart Point ratings for their workouts.
The update will roll out throughout this week. If you don’t use Google Fit, its free to download on Android.
Source: Google
