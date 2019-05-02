Samsung expands artificial intelligence lab in Montreal

Samsung is expanding its Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) artificial intelligence (AI) Lab Montreal to deepen its focus on research and drive competitiveness in system semiconductors.
Located at the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA), the AI lab will work on research to “develop disruptive innovation and breakthrough technologies, including new deep learning algorithms and next generation of on-device AI,” according to Samsung.
In addition to recruiting more AI experts, Samsung is planning to dispatch R&D personnel in its Device Solutions Business to Montreal over time to train researchers and collaborate with other institutes. Some of the lab’s partners include the University of Montreal and McGill University.
“SAIT focuses on research and development – not only in next-generation semiconductor but also innovative AI as a seed technology in system semiconductors. SAIT AI Lab Montreal will play a key role within Samsung to redefine AI theory and deep learning algorithm for the next 10 years,” said Sungwoo Hwang, Executive Vice President and Deputy Head of SAIT,” in a press statement.
