Google’s AI will generate a poem for you based on one word and a selfie

May 2, 2019

8:02 PM EDT

You can join Google experimental online artwork collective with a new AI art tool called ‘POEMPORTRAITS.’

To become part of the project you need to visit the POEMPORTRAITS website, then load in a keyword and upload or take a selfie to guide the AI in making your poem.

The team trained the AI on millions of lines of 19th-century poetry, and Es Devlin the artist behind the project says that it generates poems that are “sometimes profound,” and other times “nonsensical,” in a recent Google blog post.

“it’s the profoundly human way that we seek and find personal resonance in machine-generated text that’s the essence of this project,” said Delvin.

You can make your own portrait on the project’s website. It’s a collaboration with Google’s Arts & Culture team. You may have heard of the Arts & Culture unit last year when it made headlines for the famous painting doppelganger project.

When I tried the project, it worked reasonably well, although in some instances the photo wouldn’t load or loaded with no poem. Another issue I had is that it saved my portraits as blank images on mobile. Either way, it’s a pretty interesting project.

Source: Google

