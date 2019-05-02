News
Belleville, Ontario launches on-demand transit in Android and iOS app

May 2, 2019

7:07 PM EDT

0 comments

The City of Belleville, Ontario has brought on-demand transit service to Android and iOS devices.

Now, nighttime Belleville riders can request a bus to and from a particular transit stop using Toronto-based Pantomium’s On Demand Transit. Buses can be called for immediate pick-up or scheduled for a later time.

The app follows a successful Belleville pilot project of a similar bus-hailing service last September. According to the city, night bus ridership increased by 300 percent and buses repeatedly reached max capacity.

It’s worth noting that during those tests, people could only hail a ride using a web browser portal. Therefore, the dedicated smartphone app support certainly makes the experience more convenient for riders.

Riders can use their same BT Let’s Go portal login from the pilot project or sign up for a new account. Buses can be hailed weekdays between 9:30pm to midnight, Saturdays from 7pm to midnight and Sundays from 6pm to midnight.

The app can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Via: iPhone in Canada

