Rip your DVDs and play them on your phone for $20 with MacX DVD Ripper Pro

Gone are the days when DVDs dominated the video market. Nowadays, we have streaming services like Netflix or Hulu to watch our favorite movies and shows, but that doesn’t mean you should throw away your massive DVD library. With MacX DVD Ripper Pro, you can turn your physical library into digital movies for as low as $20.07 CAD.

MacX DVD Ripper Pro is a program that allows you to rip DVD files from your physical movie collection. With MacX, you can rip any DVD within 5 minutes, and you can even bypass pesky copy protection. It can convert DVDs into video formats such as MP4, MOV, and FLV, allowing you to upload them to your mobile devices and play them from anywhere. MacX also gives you basic editing capabilities such as cutting video segments, adding subtitles, and combining multiple DVDs into a single video file.

Don’t let streaming services make you throw out your beloved DVDs just yet! With MacX DVD Ripper Pro, you can cherish your library for years to come. You can find a single license for $20.07 CAD [$14.99 USD] and a family license for just $26.77 CAD [$19.99 USD].

Comments