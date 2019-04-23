Which smartphone brand would you like to officially come to Canada?

When it comes to smartphones, there’s plenty of choice in Canada.
At carriers and retailers around the country, you can grab handsets from Samsung, Apple, Google, Huawei, TCL (which manufacturers BlackBerry and Alcatel branded devices), LG, Sony, Kyocera, HMD Global (which sells Nokia branded handsets), Lenovo (which sells Motorola branded smartphones), ZTE and Sonim — a brand I had never heard of prior to writing this article.
However, don’t you wish certain brands were more easily available in Canada? Consumers can purchase Xiaomi, Meizu and Honor smartphones from Amazon Canada, but wouldn’t it be better if they were easier to obtain? Instead of ordering them from Amazon Canada, wouldn’t it be great if you could go to the nearest Rogers or Best Buy store?
If you could choose one smartphone to be more accessible in Canada, which would it be? Huawei’s Honor brand? Xiaomi and its Mi Mix series? Vivo with its NEX lineup or even Oppo with its smartphones that feature crazy designs?
Let us know in the comments below which smartphone brand would you like to become more easily available in Canada.
Comments