OnePlus CEO shares his excitement about OnePlus’ next smartphone

Pete Lau the CEO and founder of OnePlus has shared his excitement on Twitter about the next OnePlus product.
Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software.
The new product is just beautiful – I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv
— Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019
The tweet brags about the new device and how smooth it is. Additionally, Lau speaks about how the handset is a “true test of hardware and software.”
The tweet also shows the curved edges of a handset. This seems to go hand in hand with previous rumours of a Pro variant of the OnePlus 7 that is rumoured to feature a curved screen.
The ‘smooth’ likely relates to the phone’s 90Hz display, which was recently leaked by Ishan Agarwal.
Source: Twitter
