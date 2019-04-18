News
OnePlus CEO shares his excitement about OnePlus’ next smartphone

Apr 18, 2019

10:49 AM EDT

OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple

Pete Lau the CEO and founder of OnePlus has shared his excitement on Twitter about the next OnePlus product.

The tweet brags about the new device and how smooth it is. Additionally, Lau speaks about how the handset is a “true test of hardware and software.”

The tweet also shows the curved edges of a handset. This seems to go hand in hand with previous rumours of a Pro variant of the OnePlus 7 that is rumoured to feature a curved screen.

The ‘smooth’ likely relates to the phone’s 90Hz display, which was recently leaked by Ishan Agarwal. 

Source: Twitter

